Summit Global Investments Boosts Stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,483 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.06% of NOW worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in NOW by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 147,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NOW by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. NOW Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.60.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. NOW had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NOW from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

