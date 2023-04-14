Summit Global Investments Has $865,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Summit Global Investments cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 87.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,773 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,549,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,562,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,910,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,107,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,394 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,155,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,200,330,000 after purchasing an additional 816,427 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,123,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,646,000 after purchasing an additional 207,627 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,330,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,823 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $99.14 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.90 and its 200-day moving average is $97.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

