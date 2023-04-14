Summit Global Investments Acquires 5,565 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 174.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.35.

Walt Disney stock opened at $100.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $133.59. The company has a market capitalization of $184.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

