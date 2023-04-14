Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $205.65 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $226.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.37. The stock has a market cap of $281.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

