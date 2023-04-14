Summit Global Investments Acquires 1,200 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,212,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $5,770,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,409,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at about $3,543,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,659. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIX opened at $131.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $152.13.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

