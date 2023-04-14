Summit Global Investments Purchases 300 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned 0.16% of First Financial worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Financial by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,625,000 after acquiring an additional 193,283 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in First Financial by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 715,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,348,000 after buying an additional 17,612 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in First Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 710,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,736,000 after buying an additional 19,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Financial by 42.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,687,000 after buying an additional 156,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,311,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $36.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $434.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average is $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. First Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $49.90.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.30 million. First Financial had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 14.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Financial news, Director Paul Joseph Pierson II purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.18 per share, for a total transaction of $60,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $301,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which, through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

