Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Stake Lifted by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,034 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 139.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Amundi lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 66.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 69.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $594,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $551,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,290,994 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meritage Homes Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research firms recently commented on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $106.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.14.

MTH stock opened at $118.94 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.83.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.06. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.04%.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

Featured Stories

