Summit Global Investments Acquires 4,800 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Tennant were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Tennant during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Tennant by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Tennant in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.38, for a total transaction of $158,641.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,025.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNC opened at $67.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.09. Tennant has a one year low of $54.90 and a one year high of $75.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.32.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Tennant had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $291.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

TNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Tennant in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

