Summit Global Investments Acquires 31,100 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,100 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Laureate Education were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 31.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Laureate Education by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter worth $107,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the third quarter worth $119,000. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education Stock Up 2.9 %

LAUR stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Laureate Education had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the Mexico segment and Peru segment. The Mexico and Peru segments include the operation and management of universities. The company was founded by Douglas L.

