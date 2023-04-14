Summit Global Investments Acquires 9,400 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned 0.06% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $41.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.76. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $44.46.

Insider Activity at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $465,429.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,169.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,032 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $404,791.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,721.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 12,776 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $465,429.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,451 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,169.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,299 shares of company stock worth $1,122,266 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

