Summit Global Investments Sells 1,446 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 922.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 353.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1,215.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

CWK opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.05. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $19.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

