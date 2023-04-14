Summit Global Investments Purchases 7,974 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,974 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned 0.05% of First Bancorp worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBNC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in First Bancorp by 53.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 213.9% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FBNC shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

First Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

FBNC stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.28. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.08.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.18 per share, with a total value of $26,972.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

