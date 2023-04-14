Summit Global Investments Acquires 229 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $369.65 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00. The stock has a market cap of $352.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $359.83 and its 200 day moving average is $345.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

