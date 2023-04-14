CarMax (NYSE:KMX) PT Lowered to $64.00

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CarMax from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.90.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.92. CarMax has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $106.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in CarMax by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.