Summit Global Investments Acquires Shares of 10,754 Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 200.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 985.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $74.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.55. The company has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 232.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 762.52%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.63.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

