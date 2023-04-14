Summit Global Investments Sells 393 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Evolent Health were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 254.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -162.50 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.34 and a 200 day moving average of $30.41. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $39.78.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $382.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.68 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In related news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 819,812 shares in the company, valued at $26,094,615.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 819,812 shares in the company, valued at $26,094,615.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 90,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $3,110,053.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 936,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,221,353.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 384,284 shares of company stock worth $13,003,755 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

