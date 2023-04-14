AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments increased its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.07% of AZZ worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZZ. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in AZZ by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in AZZ by 7.8% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in AZZ by 69.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AZZ by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in AZZ by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AZZ alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AZZ. StockNews.com began coverage on AZZ in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

AZZ Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $39.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $985.04 million, a PE ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.29. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $49.33.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $373.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.80 million. AZZ had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a positive return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 176.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -64.76%.

About AZZ

(Get Rating)

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.