Summit Global Investments Has $602,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,364 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Oracle were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.
Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle
Oracle Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of ORCL stock opened at $95.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.92. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $96.08.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oracle Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.
Oracle Profile
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
