Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Raised to $291.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $283.00 to $291.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAM. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.88.

SAM opened at $319.74 on Wednesday. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $287.00 and a 12 month high of $422.75. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $332.70 and a 200 day moving average of $350.25.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boston Beer will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

