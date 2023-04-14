Summit Global Investments Purchases 6,100 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in PC Connection were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,424,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,723 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 869,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,204,000 after acquiring an additional 68,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 21,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $45.54 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $56.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.67.

PC Connection Dividend Announcement

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). PC Connection had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $732.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.28 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PC Connection in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at PC Connection

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $119,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,078,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,221,631.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,064 shares of company stock worth $498,499. Insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

