Summit Global Investments Trims Stock Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Core & Main were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNM. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Core & Main by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 24,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $571,230.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,789.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 31,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $749,520.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,969.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 24,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $571,230.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,789.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,171 shares of company stock worth $3,072,903. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Core & Main Stock Up 1.8 %

Core & Main stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.80. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.74.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Core & Main from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Core & Main Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Featured Stories

