National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Stock Holdings Increased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.06% of National HealthCare worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NHC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 57.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 18,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 60.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 7.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in National HealthCare by 31.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Paul Abernathy bought 2,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.45 per share, with a total value of $125,011.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,355.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National HealthCare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NHC opened at $58.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.86 million, a P/E ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.28. National HealthCare Co. has a 12-month low of $51.56 and a 12-month high of $75.35.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $264.55 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.07%.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.24%.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

