Summit Global Investments Purchases 1,508 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Summit Global Investments increased its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Life Storage were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSI. Citigroup downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.22.

Life Storage Stock Performance

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of LSI opened at $140.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.00. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $151.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.48%.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

