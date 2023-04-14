MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in MRC Global were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 6.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 70,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 63.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of MRC Global by 115.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 22,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 167,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRC Global Stock Performance

Shares of MRC opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $771.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75. MRC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $13.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRC Global ( NYSE:MRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 34.84%. MRC Global’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

MRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MRC Global news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $59,949.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRC Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

