Summit Global Investments Reduces Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Summit Global Investments reduced its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE:THG opened at $128.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.30. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $155.55.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.80.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

Featured Articles

