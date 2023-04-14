Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) PT Raised to $176.00 at DA Davidson

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $158.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock’s previous close.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.20.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $146.31 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $148.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.67 and a 200-day moving average of $106.14.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.37. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $310.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.56 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $111,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $351,567 in the last 90 days. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 370.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

