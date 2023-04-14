Lake Street Capital Lowers Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Price Target to $15.00

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $96.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 291.64% from the company’s previous close.

Ensysce Biosciences Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ ENSC opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.58. Ensysce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $307.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bob G. Gower acquired 7,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $44,235.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,113.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ensysce Biosciences

About Ensysce Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ensysce Biosciences stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ENSC Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 39,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.35% of Ensysce Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid addiction, misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

