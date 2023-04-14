Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Sells 16,827 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) CEO Dan Bodner sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $625,291.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,047,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,923,019.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dan Bodner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Verint Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, April 12th, Dan Bodner sold 37,848 shares of Verint Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,463,203.68.

On Monday, March 20th, Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $1,093,640.08.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNT opened at $38.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $56.39. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verint Systems

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $236.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.92 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,283,000 after buying an additional 77,055 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,549,000 after buying an additional 604,112 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,706,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,200,000 after purchasing an additional 231,245 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,554,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,392,000 after purchasing an additional 27,753 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

About Verint Systems

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.