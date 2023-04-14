Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) PT Raised to $22.00 at HC Wainwright

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The company has a market cap of $36.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($7.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($1.41). On average, equities analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kala Pharmaceuticals

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 207,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26,056 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 154,756 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 81,200 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based mucus penetrating particles with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S. Langer and Colin R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.