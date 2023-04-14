Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) PT Raised to $22.00 at HC Wainwright

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.32% from the stock’s previous close.
Kala Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The company has a market cap of $36.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of -1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.59.
Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($7.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($1.41). On average, equities analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Kala Pharmaceuticals
Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based mucus penetrating particles with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S. Langer and Colin R.
