Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chico’s FAS’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

CHS has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:CHS opened at $5.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $652.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $7.30.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $524.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 30,400 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 774,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 69,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $437,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,139.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHS. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 550.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,811,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,781 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 275.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,596,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,543 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,151,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,292,000 after acquiring an additional 777,773 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,793,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after acquiring an additional 768,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after acquiring an additional 609,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates through the following segments: Chico’s, White House Black Market, and Soma. The Chico’s segment sells exclusively designed, private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate-to-high household income levels.

