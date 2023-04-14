ENI (NYSE:E) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on E. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ENI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ENI from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.01. ENI has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.53). ENI had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $32.21 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ENI will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.4664 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous — dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. ENI’s payout ratio is 19.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ENI by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ENI by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

