Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACGL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.20.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $70.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.76. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 15.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 30,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total transaction of $2,104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 759,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,319,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,143 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,291 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 4,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

