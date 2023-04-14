Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ENZ opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $129.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.03. Enzo Biochem has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Enzo Biochem

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

