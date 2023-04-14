StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of CLRO opened at $1.34 on Thursday. ClearOne has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 million, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06.

About ClearOne

(Get Rating)

ClearOne, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications. Its products include professional audio conferencing, speakerphones, professional microphones, and video collaboration. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

