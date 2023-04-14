StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Stock Up 5.5 %
Shares of CLRO opened at $1.34 on Thursday. ClearOne has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 million, a PE ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.06.
