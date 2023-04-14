NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NURO opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.80 and a quick ratio of 20.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.29. NeuroMetrix has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $5.89.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 53.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

About NeuroMetrix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NURO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 315,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 19,667 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in NeuroMetrix during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 46.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. 7.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

