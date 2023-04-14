NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Stock Performance
NASDAQ NURO opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.80 and a quick ratio of 20.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.29. NeuroMetrix has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $5.89.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 53.51%.
About NeuroMetrix
NeuroMetrix, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of diagnostic and therapeutic neurostimulation-based medical devices. Its products include DPNCheck, Quell, and ADVANCE system. It also focuses on the sale of medical equipment and consumables. The company was founded by Shai N. Gozani in June 1996 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.
