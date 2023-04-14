StockNews.com Lowers Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Telefônica Brasil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.67.

VIV opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.51. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $6.49 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.2417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.02. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIV. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 543.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

