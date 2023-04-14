Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance
Odyssey Marine Exploration stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $6.90.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 276,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 33,633 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,371,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 142,295 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. 36.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile
Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Odyssey Marine Exploration (OMEX)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.