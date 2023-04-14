Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Stock Performance

Odyssey Marine Exploration stock opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a 52-week low of $2.29 and a 52-week high of $6.90.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director John Abbott sold 42,216 shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $128,758.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,612.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 276,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 33,633 shares in the last quarter. Two Seas Capital LP lifted its holdings in Odyssey Marine Exploration by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 1,371,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 142,295 shares in the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,668,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Odyssey Marine Exploration in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. 36.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc is a deep-ocean exploration pioneer that provides access to critical mineral resources. The company uses innovative methods and cutting-edge technology to discover, validate and develop subsea mineral deposits in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. Its growing project portfolio includes different mineral sets in various jurisdictions around the world.

