Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %
ACOR opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.39. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 56.46% and a negative return on equity of 69.58%.
Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics
About Acorda Therapeutics
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.