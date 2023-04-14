Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

ACOR opened at $0.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.39. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 56.46% and a negative return on equity of 69.58%.

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

About Acorda Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine), and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa, and rHIgM22.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.