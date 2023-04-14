Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Gaia Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of GAIA stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $67.27 million, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. Gaia has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $5.70.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaia (GAIA)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.