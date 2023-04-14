Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $67.27 million, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77. Gaia has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $5.70.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.58 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

Gaia Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gaia by 259.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 38,679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gaia by 2,160.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gaia during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Gaia by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. 35.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.