Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HSKA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Heska from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.25.
Heska Price Performance
Heska stock opened at $117.00 on Thursday. Heska has a one year low of $57.83 and a one year high of $143.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.62 and a beta of 1.59.
About Heska
Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.
