Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HSKA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Heska from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.25.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska Price Performance

Heska stock opened at $117.00 on Thursday. Heska has a one year low of $57.83 and a one year high of $143.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heska

About Heska

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Heska by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Heska by 43.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Heska by 12.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Heska by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Heska by 8.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.