Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Global Indemnity Group from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $386.69 million, a P/E ratio of -236.25 and a beta of 0.34. Global Indemnity Group has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $30.72.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.13). Global Indemnity Group had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -833.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 919,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Indemnity Group during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.