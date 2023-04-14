ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

ENG opened at $0.38 on Thursday. ENGlobal has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Trading of ENGlobal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the third quarter worth $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

