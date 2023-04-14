Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

AA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Alcoa Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSE:AA opened at $40.94 on Thursday. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $90.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.17.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -47.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $57,057.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Creative Planning raised its position in Alcoa by 18.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter worth $2,362,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Alcoa by 96.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 33,091 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Alcoa by 7.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 474,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,985,000 after acquiring an additional 34,611 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Alcoa by 48.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Stories

