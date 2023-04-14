Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Formula One Group stock opened at $74.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $76.15.

In other Formula One Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Formula One Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 7,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $540,346.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,276.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $235,620.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 431,031 shares of company stock worth $32,208,578. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,160,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,378,000 after acquiring an additional 182,531 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 643.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,369,000 after purchasing an additional 58,281 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,481,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 39,355 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

