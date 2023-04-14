Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.44.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $146.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.97. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $187.90.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. Nucor’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Nucor will post 15.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total value of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,235,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,738,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,471,000 after purchasing an additional 176,738 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,862,000 after purchasing an additional 154,744 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.