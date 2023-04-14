Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada Stock Performance

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Kamada has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46.

Institutional Trading of Kamada

Kamada Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in Kamada by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Kamada in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Kamada by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Kamada by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 33,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the period. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.