Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.
Kamada Stock Performance
Shares of KMDA stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. Kamada has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46.
Institutional Trading of Kamada
Kamada Company Profile
Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.
