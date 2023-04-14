Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PVG opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.05. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Pretium Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.