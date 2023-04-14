Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

CODI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $19.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.52. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -80.08 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.14). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $594.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that Compass Diversified will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. bought 5,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.97 per share, for a total transaction of $91,503.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,942,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,735,242.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Compass Diversified

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Diversified Holdings is a public company that owns and manages a diverse of middle-market businesses. The company offers its shareholders an opportunity to own profitable middle-market businesses that hold highly defensible positions in their individual market niches. Their model for creating shareholder value involves discipline in identifying and valuing businesses and proactive engagement with the management teams of the companies they acquire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.