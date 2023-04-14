B. Riley Lowers Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) to Neutral

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TRTN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triton International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

TRTN opened at $83.79 on Thursday. Triton International has a one year low of $48.64 and a one year high of $83.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day moving average is $65.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.35.

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.06. Triton International had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Triton International will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Triton International during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

