China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Greenridge Global reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get China Yuchai International alerts:

China Yuchai International Price Performance

Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80.

Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYD. Shah Capital Management increased its holdings in China Yuchai International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,095,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 195,111 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 19.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.