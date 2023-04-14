China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Greenridge Global reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of China Yuchai International in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
China Yuchai International Price Performance
Shares of China Yuchai International stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. China Yuchai International has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80.
Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International
China Yuchai International Company Profile
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, assembly, and sale of light, medium, and heavy-duty engines for trucks, buses, passenger vehicles, construction equipment, marine, and agriculture applications. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate.
